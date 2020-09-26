McLaughlin coaches students on and off the field

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Senior Offensive coordinator Ben McLaughlin calls a play in the huddle.

If you rewind the clock to 12:40 p.m., you’d hear him calling out numbers that sound like a math problem.

You’d be right. It’s a math problem during his 6th-period class.

McLaughlin has been a math teacher for 10 years with this being his first with the Trojans.

“Math is something that I’ve been attached to since I was little,” McLaughlin said.

When he’s not calling plays, he’s teaching sophomore geometry.

“We go to work every day,” McLaughlin said, “There are no off days in football, and there are no off days in math. We come in and go to work. We get better every single day.”

Mclaughlin’s style of teaching is like the way he coaches—interactive, fast-paced, and under control.

“I think the way his teaching is really helping me,” sophomore Emily Flynn said. “I kind of feel like I know what I’m doing more.”

Geometry is hard enough but learning it in a pandemic is even harder because most students are virtual.

“This year I’ve done really good in math,” sophomore Ethan White. “I’ve made A’s and B’s. I feel like he can connect to us more than most teachers can.”

He’s also good at connecting with his players.

Senior quarterback Judd Barton threw for more than 1,600 yards in 2019. With the help of McLaughlin, his football IQ has increased.

“He’s obviously made me better, and he’s continuing to make me better,” Barton said. “Everyone’s glad to have him here. He understands ball and the game better than anyone I’ve ever been around.”

It’s not just about the X’s and O’s. Coach Ben wants everyone to win.

“If they know in their heart of hearts that we’re here to help them progress, they’re going to respond and beat challenges that they didn’t even know they could beat,” McLaughlin said.

Even though he creates lesson plans and game plans, it’s all the same to him.

“Teaching and coaching go hand in hand,” McLaughlin said.

