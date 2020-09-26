Advertisement

Ragin' Cajuns edge Georgia Southern on last-second field goal

Louisiana is 3-0 for first time since 1988
(KBTX)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (KALB) - With seconds left on the clock, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns sent in Nate Snyder to hit a 53-yard field goal on the game’s final play to propel the Ragin' Cajuns to a 20-18 Sun Belt Conference win over Georgia Southern.

It looked like Georgia Southern had the game won when Eagles quarterback Shai Werts hit Khaleb Hood with a 28-yard touchdown pass. Dalton Anderson converted a 2-point conversion with 54 seconds left to give them an 18-17 lead.

Quarterback Levi Lewis completed three passes for 47 yards in the final drive to set up the field goal.

The Ragin' Cajuns are now 3-0 for the first time in program history since 1988.

Updated: 18 hours ago