Ragin' Cajuns edge Georgia Southern on last-second field goal

LAFAYETTE, La. (KALB) - With seconds left on the clock, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns sent in Nate Snyder to hit a 53-yard field goal on the game’s final play to propel the Ragin' Cajuns to a 20-18 Sun Belt Conference win over Georgia Southern.

It looked like Georgia Southern had the game won when Eagles quarterback Shai Werts hit Khaleb Hood with a 28-yard touchdown pass. Dalton Anderson converted a 2-point conversion with 54 seconds left to give them an 18-17 lead.

Quarterback Levi Lewis completed three passes for 47 yards in the final drive to set up the field goal.

The Ragin' Cajuns are now 3-0 for the first time in program history since 1988.

