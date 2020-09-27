Cenla’s LSU tailgate ahead of their Mississippi St. showdown

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Excited LSU fans in Central Louisiana gathered together Saturday evening for a tailgate, right before the LSU took on Mississippi State game.

The tailgate took place at 2040 Industrial Park in Alexandria (La).

“It brings a little bit of normalcy back,” Kevin Cavell, a fan attending the tailgate, said. “Anybody in the south understands SEC football on a Saturday afternoon... really brings us together; as families, friends, and even those Alabama people we tolerate.”

Approximately 250 people were at the tailgate.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.