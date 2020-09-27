Advertisement

Cenla’s MAGA Rally

By Corey Howard
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Saturday evening, Republicans in Cenla came together to put on a MAGA (Make America Great Again) rally.

The rally started around noon at the coliseum, where about 125 cars lined up and made their way to Industrial Park.

Speeches at the rally began around 4:30 p.m. and some local elected officials like Lance Harris made an appearance.

“It’s important if you believe in traditional American values, and this is a very important election,” Randy Wiggins, the chairman of the Rapides Parish Republican party said. “No longer can we talk about being a republican, we’ve got to act as republicans. We got to put action into our beliefs.”

Wiggins estimates about 250 people showed up at Saturday’s event.

