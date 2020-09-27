Advertisement

LSU plummets 14 spots in AP Poll, tumbles 12 spots in Coaches Poll

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron walks on the sideline in the second half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Mississippi State won 44-34. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (WAFB) - The defending national champion LSU Tigers dropped from No. 6 to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 Poll and fell from No. 5 to No. 17 in the Coaches Poll after losing to Mississippi State on Saturday.

The Tigers (0-1) were defeated 44-34 by the Bulldogs (1-0).

Clemson, Alabama, and Georgia were the only teams to hold their spots in the AP Poll from last week. Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon returned to the AP Poll. Louisiana-Lafayette was bumped out of the rankings in both polls after winning on Saturday.

AP TOP 25 POLL:

  1. Clemson (2-0) [55 first-place votes]
  2. Alabama (1-0) [3 first-place votes]
  3. Florida (1-0)
  4. Georgia (1-0)
  5. Notre Dame (2-0)
  6. Ohio State (0-0) [4 first-place votes]
  7. Auburn (1-0)
  8. Miami (3-0)
  9. Texas (2-0)
  10. Penn State (0-0)
  11. UCF (2-0)
  12. North Carolina (1-0)
  13. Texas A&M (1-0)
  14. Oregon (0-0)
  15. Cincinnati (2-0)
  16. Mississippi State (1-0)
  17. Oklahoma State (2-0)
  18. Oklahoma (1-1)
  19. Wisconsin (0-0)
  20. LSU (0-1)
  21. Tennessee (1-0)
  22. BYU (2-0)
  23. Michigan (0-0)
  24. Pitt (3-0)
  25. Memphis (1-0)

AMWAY COACHES POLL:

  1. Clemson (2-0) [42 first-place votes]
  2. Alabama (1-0) [4 first-place votes]
  3. Florida (1-0)
  4. Georgia (1-0)
  5. Notre Dame (2-0)
  6. Ohio State (0-0) [2 first-place votes]
  7. Auburn (1-0)
  8. Miami (3-0)
  9. Texas (2-0)
  10. Penn State (0-0)
  11. North Carolina (1-0)
  12. UCF (2-0)
  13. Texas A&M (1-0)
  14. Mississippi State (1-0)
  15. Cincinnati (2-0)
  16. Oklahoma (1-1)
  17. LSU (0-1)
  18. Wisconsin (0-0)
  19. Oklahoma State (2-0)
  20. Tennessee (1-0)
  21. Michigan (0-0)
  22. BYU (2-0)
  23. Virginia Tech (1-0)
  24. Memphis (1-0)
  25. Pitt (3-0)

