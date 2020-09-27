LSU plummets 14 spots in AP Poll, tumbles 12 spots in Coaches Poll
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (WAFB) - The defending national champion LSU Tigers dropped from No. 6 to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 Poll and fell from No. 5 to No. 17 in the Coaches Poll after losing to Mississippi State on Saturday.
The Tigers (0-1) were defeated 44-34 by the Bulldogs (1-0).
Clemson, Alabama, and Georgia were the only teams to hold their spots in the AP Poll from last week. Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon returned to the AP Poll. Louisiana-Lafayette was bumped out of the rankings in both polls after winning on Saturday.
- Clemson (2-0) [55 first-place votes]
- Alabama (1-0) [3 first-place votes]
- Florida (1-0)
- Georgia (1-0)
- Notre Dame (2-0)
- Ohio State (0-0) [4 first-place votes]
- Auburn (1-0)
- Miami (3-0)
- Texas (2-0)
- Penn State (0-0)
- UCF (2-0)
- North Carolina (1-0)
- Texas A&M (1-0)
- Oregon (0-0)
- Cincinnati (2-0)
- Mississippi State (1-0)
- Oklahoma State (2-0)
- Oklahoma (1-1)
- Wisconsin (0-0)
- LSU (0-1)
- Tennessee (1-0)
- BYU (2-0)
- Michigan (0-0)
- Pitt (3-0)
- Memphis (1-0)
