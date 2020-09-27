LSU plummets 14 spots in AP Poll, tumbles 12 spots in Coaches Poll

NEW YORK (WAFB) - The defending national champion LSU Tigers dropped from No. 6 to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 Poll and fell from No. 5 to No. 17 in the Coaches Poll after losing to Mississippi State on Saturday.

The Tigers (0-1) were defeated 44-34 by the Bulldogs (1-0).

Clemson, Alabama, and Georgia were the only teams to hold their spots in the AP Poll from last week. Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon returned to the AP Poll. Louisiana-Lafayette was bumped out of the rankings in both polls after winning on Saturday.

AP TOP 25 POLL:

Clemson (2-0) [55 first-place votes] Alabama (1-0) [3 first-place votes] Florida (1-0) Georgia (1-0) Notre Dame (2-0) Ohio State (0-0) [4 first-place votes] Auburn (1-0) Miami (3-0) Texas (2-0) Penn State (0-0) UCF (2-0) North Carolina (1-0) Texas A&M (1-0) Oregon (0-0) Cincinnati (2-0) Mississippi State (1-0) Oklahoma State (2-0) Oklahoma (1-1) Wisconsin (0-0) LSU (0-1) Tennessee (1-0) BYU (2-0) Michigan (0-0) Pitt (3-0) Memphis (1-0)

AMWAY COACHES POLL:

Clemson (2-0) [42 first-place votes] Alabama (1-0) [4 first-place votes] Florida (1-0) Georgia (1-0) Notre Dame (2-0) Ohio State (0-0) [2 first-place votes] Auburn (1-0) Miami (3-0) Texas (2-0) Penn State (0-0) North Carolina (1-0) UCF (2-0) Texas A&M (1-0) Mississippi State (1-0) Cincinnati (2-0) Oklahoma (1-1) LSU (0-1) Wisconsin (0-0) Oklahoma State (2-0) Tennessee (1-0) Michigan (0-0) BYU (2-0) Virginia Tech (1-0) Memphis (1-0) Pitt (3-0)

