AG Landry sends letter to Governor Edwards about stadium capacity

LOUISIANA (KALB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry sent a letter to Governor John Bel Edwards in hopes of getting clarification on stadium capacity at sporting events.

The letter reads as follows:

September 28, 2020

Governor John Bel Edwards

Post Office Box 94004Baton Rouge, LA 70804

RE: High School Sports Stadium Capacity

Dear Governor Edwards,

On September 11, 2020, you set forth Proclamation Number 117 JBE 2020 in which you listed the changes to your emergency restrictions as you allowed the people of Louisiana to move into Phase 3. Among those restrictions, you placed a 25% capacity on stadiums.

Over the last two weeks, I have received calls regarding this limitation and its application to inter-scholastic sports. There seems to be some confusion. It was understood from previous executive orders that you had placed BESE, LDE, and ultimately the LHSAA in charge of determining the guidance for the safe operation of schools and inter-scholastic sports. In fact, social media rumors have surfaced that claim calls to your office were received and those callers were advised that the 25% stadium capacity you set forth in 117 JBE 2020 was not applicable to inter-scholastic sports. This has added to the confusion.

The initial intent of the LHSAA was to limit stadium capacity at 50%. This would be consistent with your restrictions for casinos, racetracks, and video poker establishments, all of which can attract larger crowds than many high school stadiums.

With parents, families, and students in mind, would you please clarify the intent of your declaration regarding the 25% stadium capacity and its application to inter-scholastic sports?

For Louisiana,

Jeff Landry

Attorney General

