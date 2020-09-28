Advertisement

AG Landry sends letter to Governor Edwards about stadium capacity

In this April 6, 2020 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Landry, right, speaks about medicines being donated by drug companies to help the fight against the coronavirus during a press conference in Baton Rouge, La.
In this April 6, 2020 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Landry, right, speaks about medicines being donated by drug companies to help the fight against the coronavirus during a press conference in Baton Rouge, La.(BILL FEIG | Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISIANA (KALB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry sent a letter to Governor John Bel Edwards in hopes of getting clarification on stadium capacity at sporting events.

The letter reads as follows:

September 28, 2020

Governor John Bel Edwards

Post Office Box 94004Baton Rouge, LA 70804

RE:  High School Sports Stadium Capacity

Dear Governor Edwards,

On September 11, 2020, you set forth Proclamation Number 117 JBE 2020 in which you listed the changes to your emergency restrictions as you allowed the people of Louisiana to move into Phase 3. Among those restrictions, you placed a 25% capacity on stadiums.

Over the last two weeks, I have received calls regarding this limitation and its application to inter-scholastic sports. There seems to be some confusion. It was understood from previous executive orders that you had placed BESE, LDE, and ultimately the LHSAA in charge of determining the guidance for the safe operation of schools and inter-scholastic sports. In fact, social media rumors have surfaced that claim calls to your office were received and those callers were advised that the 25% stadium capacity you set forth in 117 JBE 2020 was not applicable to inter-scholastic sports. This has added to the confusion.

The initial intent of the LHSAA was to limit stadium capacity at 50%. This would be consistent with your restrictions for casinos, racetracks, and video poker establishments, all of which can attract larger crowds than many high school stadiums.

With parents, families, and students in mind, would you please clarify the intent of your declaration regarding the 25% stadium capacity and its application to inter-scholastic sports?

For Louisiana,

Jeff Landry

Attorney General

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Jena talks Week 1 game in Cenla Preps press conference

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Jena Giants spoke with the media about their Week 1 game in the Cenla Preps press conference.

Sports

Montgomery talks Week 1 game in Cenla Preps press conference

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Montgomery Tigers spoke with the media about their Week 1 game in the Cenla Preps press conference.

Sports

Menard’s Canerday out for Week 1 game with Homer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Holy Savior Menard senior quarterback Chris Canerday won’t play Friday against the Homer Pelicans after separating the AC joint in his left shoulder (non-throwing) during the Eagles' scrimmage against St. Mary’s.

Sports

Trojans' matchup with Panthers slated as Game of the Week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The game between the Parkway Panthers and Alexandria Senior High Trojans has been selected as the Week 1 ‘5th Quarter Game of the Week’.

Latest News

Sports

Saints let Packers slip away late in the fourth, 37-30

Updated: 15 hours ago
Lack of maintaining momentum in the second half, and penalties doomed the New Orleans Saints in a 37-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Sports

Saints let Packers slip away late in the fourth, 37-30

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Lack of maintaining momentum in the second half, and penalties doomed the Saints in a 37-30 loss to the Packers.

Sports

LSU plummets 14 spots in AP Poll, tumbles 12 spots in Coaches Poll

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT
The defending national champion LSU Tigers dropped from No. 6 to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 Poll and fell from No. 5 to No. 17 in the Coaches Poll after losing to Mississippi State on Saturday.

Sports

JaCoby Stevens talks LSU mistakes in loss to Mississippi State

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT

Sports

Myles Brennan shares downfalls in the season opener

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT

Sports

Ed Orgeron talks with the media following their 44-34 loss to Mississippi State

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT