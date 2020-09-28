Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. to host political forums

The following information has been provided by the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.) - Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Epsilon Psi Lambda Chapter is hosting political forums for a number of local, state and national races.

On Tuesday, September 29 at 6 p.m. candidates vying for City Marshal and City Council offices will be on hand. The forum will be held at Second Union Baptist Church. Then on Thursday, October 1 at 6p.m. candidates vying for District Judge, District Attorney, U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative and Associate Justice Supreme Court will be on hand. The forum will be held at True Vine Baptist Church. Both forums are closed to the public but will be carried on Facebook Live, just search Ron Smith’s page or the Facebook link at https:www.facebook.com/ron.smith.75054. At the conclusion of each forum, there will be a voter education segment on voter registration.

“A voteless people is absolutely a hopeless people,” stated Chairman Jeff Franklin.

The Voteless People is a Hopeless People is also a national initiative of the fraternity. The focus of this initiative is to provide political awareness and empowerment delivered most frequently through voter registration drives, towns meetings and political forums.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is the first African American and largest intercollegiate Greek letter fraternity in the country. The fraternity was founded on December 4, 1906 at Cornell University. Its aims are “Manly Deeds, Scholarship, and Love For All Mankind,” and its motto is “First of All, Servants of All, We Shall Transcend All.” The fraternity often addresses social, political, economic and cultural and a number of other issues.

For more information, please contact Jeff Franklin at 730.5413.

