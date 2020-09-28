Former Gov. Mike Foster in hospice care
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Louisiana Governor Mike Foster has entered hospice care at the age of 90, according to friends close to the family.
WAFB was told Foster’s situation is not COVID-19-related, but rather due to a series of other illnesses.
Foster was the 53rd governor of Louisiana and was in office from 1996 until 2004.
