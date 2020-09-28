La. lawmakers to discuss unemployment crisis, Hurricane Laura relief during special session

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers will begin a special legislative session at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 to try to spare Louisiana businesses from a looming tax increase and to try to give themselves more say in how the state reopens its economy.

The state’s unemployment savings account is set to run out of money the first week in October. If the balance isn’t boosted quickly, taxes on businesses will go up and the maximum amount of jobless Louisianans can collect each week will automatically go down.

Lawmakers can buy themselves a bit of time (perhaps a month or so) by shifting money around, but the long-term solution is not quite as clear. They’ll have to get creative.

Lawmakers also want more say in how emergencies are declared and handled. There are already a couple of plans that would take away the governor’s right to keep Louisiana in a state of emergency for more than 30 days without their approval. That would give the legislature a big bargaining chip in negotiations with Governor John Bel Edwards over Louisiana’s Phase 3 plans; a lot of that has to do with bars.

The special session lasts 30 days. Lawmakers will also have to address some of the issues caused by Hurricane Laura. However, all eyes will be the unemployment crisis during the first week.

Senate President Page Cortez and Speaker of the House of Representatives Clay Schexnayder will hold a joint press conference Monday to discuss topics for the session at 5:30 p.m. at the capitol.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.