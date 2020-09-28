Advertisement

La. lawmakers to discuss unemployment crisis, Hurricane Laura relief during special session

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol(WAFB)
By Matt Houston
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers will begin a special legislative session at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 to try to spare Louisiana businesses from a looming tax increase and to try to give themselves more say in how the state reopens its economy.

The state’s unemployment savings account is set to run out of money the first week in October. If the balance isn’t boosted quickly, taxes on businesses will go up and the maximum amount of jobless Louisianans can collect each week will automatically go down.

Lawmakers can buy themselves a bit of time (perhaps a month or so) by shifting money around, but the long-term solution is not quite as clear. They’ll have to get creative.

Lawmakers also want more say in how emergencies are declared and handled. There are already a couple of plans that would take away the governor’s right to keep Louisiana in a state of emergency for more than 30 days without their approval. That would give the legislature a big bargaining chip in negotiations with Governor John Bel Edwards over Louisiana’s Phase 3 plans; a lot of that has to do with bars.

The special session lasts 30 days. Lawmakers will also have to address some of the issues caused by Hurricane Laura. However, all eyes will be the unemployment crisis during the first week.

Senate President Page Cortez and Speaker of the House of Representatives Clay Schexnayder will hold a joint press conference Monday to discuss topics for the session at 5:30 p.m. at the capitol.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State Rep. Johnson talks special session, Suddenlink

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
State Rep. Mike Johnson previews what he expects from today's special session in Baton Rouge.

News

Sentry Grill in downtown Alexandria opens back up after being closed for six months

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Sentry Grill in Alexandria opens up the day that state legislators are meeting to discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on small businesses.

News

Sentry Grill opens back up in Alexandria

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
Sentry Grill in Alexandria opens up the day that state legislators are meeting to discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on small businesses.

News

Cleco to reinstate disconnect procedures and late fees Oct. 1

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Fran Phoenix
With long-term, interest-free payment plans in place to assist customers with past due bills, Cleco will reinstate disconnect procedures and late fees starting Oct. 1.

Latest News

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

Health

It’s in the air we breathe: Microplastic in the atmosphere prompts new study at LSU

Updated: 1 hour ago
LSU Chemical Engineering Professors Bhuvnesh Bharti and Kalliat T. Valsaraj were awarded $300,000 by the National Science Foundation Chemistry Division to explore the impact of microplastic on the air we breathe.

State

Former Gov. Mike Foster in hospice care

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WAFB Staff
Former Louisiana Governor Mike Foster has entered hospice care at the age of 90, according to friends close to the family.

State

State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds residents to practice safe home heating

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By SFM
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is reminding all residents to practice safe home heating.

News

Unrestrained driver killed in Sabine Parish crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LSP
Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash.

News

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. to host political forums

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Epsilon Psi Lambda Chapter is hosting political forums for a number of local, state and national races.