Man dies in Avoyelles Parish forklift accident

By APSO
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The following information has been provided by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (APSO) - A Plaucheville man died last week from a forklift accident.

Leonard Paul Duet, 72, was attempting to work a forklift by himself and to raise himself with a forklift using a homemade system to control the machine remotely.

The Plaucheville Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance Service responded to a 911 call of a medical emergency on September 21 in which Duet was reported as being pinned between a forklift and a metal building on Hwy 107.

Duet was transported to the Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville and later pronounced dead.

