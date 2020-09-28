Advertisement

Menard’s Canerday out for Week 1 game with Homer

Menard senior quarterback Chris Canderday throws a pass downfield.
Menard senior quarterback Chris Canderday throws a pass downfield.(Source: KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Holy Savior Menard senior quarterback Chris Canerday won’t play Friday against the Homer Pelicans after separating the AC joint in his left shoulder (non-throwing) during the Eagles' scrimmage against St. Mary’s.

Eagles head coach Justin Charles confirmed that Canerday will miss this week’s game and could miss their second game of the season.

“Chris is going to be fine,” Charles said. “I think we’ll have the next man to step up, and that’s just what we’re going to have to do. We’re looking forward to seeing him back in the pads because he’s the guys that’s been putting everything into it for the past 4 years. I think he’s going to be a big contribution of the sideline helping me coach whatever quarterback that is in the game.”

Charles has not named a starter for Friday night’s game.

