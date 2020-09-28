Advertisement

Natchitoches informs customers of reinstating disconnects and building reopening

(KALB)
By Hannah Perot-Wenninger
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The following information was provided to us by the City of Natchitoches:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches would like to inform the public beginning on Friday, November 6th, the Utility Service Center will resume their normal process for disconnects. Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Natchitoches made the decision to not disconnect any utility customer for non-payment.  While no late fees were incurred, the City asked utility customers to be mindful that customers would be responsible for the utility consumption during this time and should remit payment as soon as possible. If your account is past due after the above-mentioned date, please contact the Utility Service Center to make payment arrangements on your account.

Also, since moving into Phase 3 of reopening, the Utility Service Center Lobby will now be open for new connects only.  Employees are still available to assist for all other services including collecting payments, disconnections, and transfers via the drive-thru.

Utility payments can still be made in the following ways:

  • Credit card payments can be made via telephone (VISA and MasterCard ONLY)
  • Check payments can be put in the drop box located in the last drive thru lane

As always, the City offers online bill pay for our utility customers 24/7.  To sign up for online bill pay, visit https://click2gov.natchitochesla.gov/Click2GovCX/index.html

For further information or questions regarding utility payments, please contact the Utility Service Center at (318)357-3830.

