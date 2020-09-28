Saints let Packers slip away late in the fourth, 37-30

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Lack of maintaining momentum in the second half, and penalties doomed the New Orleans Saints in a 37-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Quarterback Drew Brees compiled 288 yards passing, three touchdowns while completing 29 of 36 passes.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rogers, on the other hand, threw for 283 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions despite the absence of wide receiver Davante Adams.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara continued his performance from the start of the season by setting a career-high in receiving yards with 13 touches for 139 yards, two touchdowns.

The Saints have been planning to execute more offensively since their Monday night loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and executed well until the fourth quarter.

Just two plays after Saints defensive backs combined to stop running back Aaron Jones short on fourth-and-one, Za’Darius Smith stripped Taysom Hill on a read-option and recovered the fumble to give Green Bay possession.

Wil Lutz’s third field goal of the game in the last minute gave the Saints a chance to recover an onside kick and use the last seconds for a driving touchdown, but the kick went out of bounds and the Packers were able to run the clock out.

