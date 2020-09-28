Advertisement

Sentry Grill in downtown Alexandria opens back up after being closed for six months

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Sentry Grill, a popular local restaurant in downtown Alexandria, opened back up for the first time in six months.

One of the owners of Sentry Grill, Kent Allen, said, “Seeing the customers is great because, after six months, the place has gotten pretty quiet. When you got 6,000 square feet and you’re only operating out of a thousand, it gets lonely.”

The restaurant closed down because of COVID-19 back in March.

They are having to adjust to re-opening by taking it one day at a time, dealing with inventory and getting everyone back on a work schedule.

Before opening, the employees were worried about the future of the restaurant because of the impact that COVID-19 had on the business.

Florence Fonville, one of the waitresses at Sentry Grill, said, “This is the first time I’ve ever been laid off. I’ve been here for 38 years. Never had to be laid off. Never took any time off. So, it was kind of scary.”

Allen added to that by saying, “There have definitely been moments of doubt and I still have doubt. Day one back after six months. You’re hoping that all your customers come back and that you have enough business to sustain it.”

Allen said that every month since they’ve closed there’s been an added challenge.

Hurricane Laura blew out eight windows in their building that they are still working on. He hopes that state legislators keep businesses like theirs in mind during the special session.

“I hope they understand that businesses like mine, we’re holding on by a shoestring. Six months with half your income gone, 100 percent of your bills pretty much still there. The reserves are not there to take another hit," said Allen.

