State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds residents to practice safe home heating

Fire
Fire(AP Images)
By SFM
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by the State Fire Marshal’s Office:

BATON ROUGE, La. (SFM) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM) is reminding all residents to practice safe home heating as our state prepares for the first dip in temperatures this fall season.

The top safe-heating tips we are offering families, which can also be found in a video on our agency’s social media sites, include:

  • Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets
  • Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords
  • Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes
  • Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood burning stoves
  • Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended
  • Have working smoke alarms in your home!

The SFM’s Operation Save-A-Life program partners with local fire departments and districts to provide FREE smoke alarm installations, at any time of the year, for families in need of assistance accessing the critical emergency-alert equipment.

In addition to having working smoke alarms, the SFM also emphasizes the importance of having planned and practiced escape routes for your home that include knowing two ways out of every room.

To register for a free smoke alarm, or learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit lasfm.org.

