Trojans' matchup with Panthers slated as Game of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The game between the Parkway Panthers and Alexandria Senior High Trojans has been selected as the Week 1 ‘5th Quarter Game of the Week’.

The selection was based on voting from the Central Louisiana community in our online polls.

ASH’s matchup with Parkway collected 34% of the votes edging the Marksville/Pineville game that totaled 30% of the votes.

Kickoff for the Parkway/ASH game will be 7:00 p.m. at J.L. Butch Stoker Stadium in Alexandria.

