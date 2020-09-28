Trojans' matchup with Panthers slated as Game of the Week
Trojans beat Panthers 42-0 in 2019
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The game between the Parkway Panthers and Alexandria Senior High Trojans has been selected as the Week 1 ‘5th Quarter Game of the Week’.
The selection was based on voting from the Central Louisiana community in our online polls.
ASH’s matchup with Parkway collected 34% of the votes edging the Marksville/Pineville game that totaled 30% of the votes.
Kickoff for the Parkway/ASH game will be 7:00 p.m. at J.L. Butch Stoker Stadium in Alexandria.
