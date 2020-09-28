Advertisement

Unrestrained driver killed in Sabine Parish crash

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(AP Images)
By LSP
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by Louisiana State Police:

SABINE PARISH, La. (LSP) - On September 28, 2020, around 6:45 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 175 near Pleasant Hill. This crash claimed the life of Christopher Price, 34, of Many.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2002 Buick passenger car, driven by Price, was traveling southbound on Louisiana Highway 175. For reasons still under investigation, Price’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the highway, struck a tree, and overturned. Price, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

