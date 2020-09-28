Advertisement

You can relieve work-from-home stress with things around the house

Do you have tennis ball, a pillow and a table?
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - From computing in a small space to working at a dining room table, working from home isn’t always easy on the body.

Health and wellness expert Stephanie Mansour says common household items can be used to help ease the stress.

“First, you’ll use a tennis ball up against the wall and massage the lower back. Go right up and down along the sides of the spine, bend the knees and then stand up to get both sides of the spine,” she says. “Also, work the glutes because often times tight glutes can cause low back pain.”

Next, you don’t need a Pilates ball to help your abs. A pillow will do the trick.

“Place in between your inner thighs, squeeze the inner thighs with the pillow and pull the abs in,” Mansour says. “Repeat this 10 times.”

And to do a yoga pose, you don’t need a mat, just a table.

Mansour says one way to stretch your lower back and the backs of your legs is to bend at the waist and reach out to a tabletop, putting your body at a 90-degree angle.

She says these are a few ways to stay loose when you’ve got those work-from-home body woes.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US official: 2020 census to end Oct. 5 despite court order

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge ruled last week that the head count of every U.S. resident should continue through the end of October.

State

Natchitoches informs customers of reinstating disconnects and building reopening

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Perot-Wenninger
The City of Natchitoches would like to inform the public beginning on Friday, November 6th, the Utility Service Center will resume their normal process for disconnects.

National

Officer charged in Breonna Taylor case pleads not guilty

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Brett Hankison’s plea comes five days after a grand jury indicted him on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into the home of Taylor’s neighbors.

News

State Rep. Gabe Firment talks upcoming special session

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with State Rep. Gabe Firment about Suddenlink, storm recovery, and other topics of discussion for today's special session in Baton Rouge.

News

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation provides $25,000 in grant funding to support development of CLEDA’s new outdoor recreation initiative

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Jim Clinton
CLEDA announced today that the economic development organization’s newest initiative got a jump start after receiving a New Horizons Grant from The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.

Latest News

National Politics

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump dismissed the report in a series of tweets Monday.

National

Sen. Cory Gardner discusses the ongoing wildfire fights in Colorado

Updated: 54 minutes ago

National Politics

US to ship millions of tests in push to reopen K-12 schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump plans to announce Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week and urging governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

National

Cyberattack hobbles major US/UK hospital chain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Fortune 500 company has 400 hospitals and clinics and 90,000 employees.

State

Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana announces appointment of elders council, programs to benefit senior tribal members

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Doubleday
The Tribal Council of the Tunica-Biloxi Indian Tribe has recently announced the appointment of 10 members to its Elders Council.

News

Rotolo's Craft and Crust opens in Alexandria

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
There is a new restaurant serving up pizza and drinks in Cenla.