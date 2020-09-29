Advertisement

Barry Jenkins to direct ‘Lion King’ follow-up

(Disney via AP)
By Associated Press and JAKE COYLE
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - The Walt Disney Co. will make a follow-up to the 2019 live-action “The Lion King,” with Barry Jenkins, director of the Oscar-winning “Moonlight” and the James Baldwin adaptation “If Beale Street Could Talk,” set to direct.

Disney announced plans Tuesday for a prequel to the last year’s photorealistic remake.

The new “Lion King” grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide, so a sequel was perhaps always likely. But a “Lion King” sequel with Jenkins directing was unexpected.

Jenkins said the film would further his work “chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State Rep. Harris gives special session update

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
State Rep. Lance Harris discusses the highlights so far from the special legislative session in Baton Rouge.

Entertainment

James Cameron reveals plans for 4 more Avatar films

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Oscar-winning director announced that he has finished filming "Avatar 2" and is now working on the third installment.

News

Local political science professor shares perspective on tonight's debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with LSUA Adjunct Political Science Professor, Shannon Stanley about his thoughts on what we can expect from tonight's presidential debate.

News

COVID-19 and the flu, health experts warn having both at the same time can be deadly

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Now that the weather is getting cooler, infectious disease experts are concerned about a possible second wave of COVID-19 cases this winter.

Latest News

News

Getting COVID-19 and the flu together

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Dr. David Holcombe tells KALB, it’s virtually impossible to tell the difference between the flu and COVID-19 without getting tested.

News

Louisiana sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan and his wife are both fighting the virus. We’re told the sheriff is hospitalized on a ventilator.

News

Greta Van Susteren discusses tonight's presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with our Chief National Political Analyst, Greta Van Susteren, to discuss tonight's debate between President Trump and Biden.

News

Pres. Trump, Former VP Biden to square off for first time

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
It's a big night for Campaign 2020 as the candidates face off for the first of three presidential debates.

VOD Recordings

David Sproles

Updated: 4 hours ago
Making the Periodic Table easier to understand. David Sproles talks about his Maker Space Workshop geared to students preparing to take Chemistry.

VOD Recordings

Alan Niette

Updated: 4 hours ago
Alan Niette talks about the digital learning resources the Natchitoches Public Library has made available to Parish schools.