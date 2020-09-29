Advertisement

Billie Eilish documentary coming in 2021

By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Pop singer Billie Eilish is only 18 years old, but there’s already a documentary about her life.

According to Billboard Magazine, “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” hits theaters and Apple TV+ in February of next year. It was directed by R.J. Cutler, who also directed the documentary “The September Issue.”

(Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)

The announcement of Eilish’s Apple TV+ documentary came last December, right around the same time she became Billboard’s 2019 “Woman of the Year.”

She went on to make history at the 2020 Grammys - becoming the first woman to win the “Big Four” awards on the same night. Those four awards were Album, Record, and Song of the Year as well as Best New Artist. She also won for Best Pop Vocal Album.

