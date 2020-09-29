COVID-19 and the flu, health experts warn having both at the same time can be deadly

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Now that the weather is getting cooler, infectious disease experts are concerned about a possible second wave of COVID-19 cases this winter.

On top of the coronavirus pandemic, health experts are urging everyone to get their flu shot this year.

Dr. David Holcombe, the Rapides Parish Health Unit Director, says anywhere from 3,000 to 30,000 people can die from the flu in any given year.

What sets this year apart is COVID-19, and many coronavirus symptoms overlap with flu symptoms, such as body aches, runny nose, coughing, and fever.

Dr. Holcombe tells KALB, it’s virtually impossible to tell the difference between the flu and COVID-19 without getting tested.

If you get the two viruses together, Holcombe says your chances of getting profoundly sick, or even dying, go up significantly.

“The flu shot is actually critically important and even more so than usual because if you get the flu and COVID-19 together, you will be very, very sick. So in an average year, maybe anywhere between 3,000 to 30,000 people will die from the flu. We’ve already had 200,000 deaths from COVID. If you get the two together, you will increase your chances of dying.”

If you do get the flu, you’ll be more susceptible to COVID-19 and vice versa.

Dr. Holcombe says it’s important to continue wearing your mask and social distance as it can prevent the flu.

There will be multiple drive-thru locations in October where you can get your flu shot with no out of pocket expense. Just don’t forget to bring your insurance card and your ID.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.