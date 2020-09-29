Advertisement

France to ban use of wild animals in circuses, marine parks

FILE - In this April 18, 2011 file photo, killer whale "Wikie", jumps with its baby, a female born one month ago at the Marineland aquatic park in Antibes, southeastern France. France's environment minister Barbara Pompili announced Tuesday Sept.29, 2020 a gradual ban in the coming years on the use of wild animals in travelling circuses and on keeping in captivity dolphins and killer whales.
FILE - In this April 18, 2011 file photo, killer whale "Wikie", jumps with its baby, a female born one month ago at the Marineland aquatic park in Antibes, southeastern France. France's environment minister Barbara Pompili announced Tuesday Sept.29, 2020 a gradual ban in the coming years on the use of wild animals in travelling circuses and on keeping in captivity dolphins and killer whales.(Lionel Cironneau | AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — France’s environment minister has announced a gradual ban on using wild animals in traveling circuses, on keeping dolphins and killer whales in captivity in marine parks and on raising mink on fur farms.

Barbara Pompili, France’s minister of ecological transition, said in a news conference Tuesday that bears, tigers, lions, elephants and other wild animals won’t be allowed any more in travelling circuses “in the coming years.”

In addition, starting immediately, France’s three marine parks won’t be able to bring in nor breed dolphins and killer whales any more, she said.

“It is time to open a new era in our relationship with these (wild) animals,” she said, arguing that animal welfare is a priority.

Pompili said the measures will also bring an end to mink farming, where animals are raised for their fur, within the next five years.

The ban does not apply to wild animals in other permanent shows and in zoos.

Pompili did not set any precise date for the ban in travelling circuses, saying the process should start “as soon as possible.” She promised solutions will be found for each animal “on a case-by-case basis.”

The French government will implement an 8 million-euro ($9.2 million) package to help people working in circuses and marine parks find other jobs.

“That transition will be spread over several years, because it will change the lives of many people,” she said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pence urges Senate to fill Supreme Court vacancy as Barrett visits

Updated: moments ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence visited with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday.

National

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) reacts to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|

National

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|

National

Assange may end up at Colorado Supermax jail, UK court told

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks' publication of secret American military documents a decade ago.

National

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) reacts to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|

Latest News

National

NFL’s Titans, Vikings suspend in-person activities because of COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL says the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings are suspending in-person activities after the Titans had three players test positive for the coronavirus, along with five other personnel.

National

Dying winds give crews hope in Northern California fires

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By JANIE HAR
Dry winds that gave the flames a ferocious push appeared to have eased by Monday evening and firefighters were feeling “much more confident.”

Coronavirus

Florida's local leaders worry about Phase 3 reopening

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
Bars and restaurants are packed after Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened Florida, but some are concerned that caution is being thrown to the winds.

National

Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

National

Rapper Lil Yachty arrested for driving 150 mph in Ferrari

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia State Patrol arrested rapper Lil Yachty this month after he was allegedly caught driving more than 150 mph on an Atlanta highway.