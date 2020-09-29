Advertisement

Gov. Edwards encourages people to fill out 2020 Census before Oct. 5

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is encouraging all Louisiana residents to fill out the 2020 Census before the Oct. 5 deadline.

On Monday, Sept. 28, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced Oct. 5 as the target date to finish with self-reporting and field data collection operations. Gov. Edwards says it’s important for everyone to take advantage of the extra time to respond.

“This is great news, and I implore all Louisianans who have not completed their Census form to make every effort to do so within the next several days,” said Gov. Edwards. “Every person in every household should be counted from the youngest to the oldest. This opportunity only comes once every ten years. It takes just minutes to fill out but the impact is far-reaching. Currently, Louisiana is lagging behind the rest of the country in our participation rate, jeopardizing millions of federal dollars to improve our communities. We can and must do better. The census will determine how we are represented in Congress and how much in federal funding our state will receive for vital services such as healthcare, education, and roads. Now is the time for everyone to be counted.”

Click here to fill out the Census online.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dry Prong mom urges parents to buy a nanny cam

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
A local mother wants to stress the importance of investing a nanny cam and using caution when allowing someone to watch your children.

News

Local mother urges parents to invest in a nanny cam

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Corey Howard
“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare,” Ashley Hale began to explain. “She sat on her. She suffocated her. She did everything that would break your heart to see.”

News

Congressman Johnson talks Trump taxes, Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Congressman Mike Johnson about the N.Y. Times article on Trump's taxes and his Supreme Court pick of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

State

Natchitoches informs customers of reinstating disconnects and building reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Perot-Wenninger
The City of Natchitoches would like to inform the public beginning on Friday, November 6th, the Utility Service Center will resume their normal process for disconnects.

Latest News

News

State Rep. Gabe Firment talks upcoming special session

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with State Rep. Gabe Firment about Suddenlink, storm recovery, and other topics of discussion for today's special session in Baton Rouge.

News

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation provides $25,000 in grant funding to support development of CLEDA’s new outdoor recreation initiative

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Clinton
CLEDA announced today that the economic development organization’s newest initiative got a jump start after receiving a New Horizons Grant from The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.

State

Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana announces appointment of elders council, programs to benefit senior tribal members

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Doubleday
The Tribal Council of the Tunica-Biloxi Indian Tribe has recently announced the appointment of 10 members to its Elders Council.

News

Rotolo's Craft and Crust opens in Alexandria

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
There is a new restaurant serving up pizza and drinks in Cenla.

News

State Rep. Johnson talks special session, Suddenlink

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
State Rep. Mike Johnson previews what he expects from today's special session in Baton Rouge.

News

Sentry Grill in downtown Alexandria opens back up after being closed for six months

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Sentry Grill in Alexandria opens up the day that state legislators are meeting to discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on small businesses.