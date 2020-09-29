James Cameron reveals plans for 4 more Avatar films

(CNN) - One of the world’s highest-grossing films is getting a lot of sequels and one of them is apparently ready for post-production.

James Cameron says he has finished shooting “Avatar 2” and “Avatar 3” is 95 percent complete. Cameron shared the information during the 2020 Austrian World Summit.

The Avatar sequels have been filming in New Zealand, but production halted in March because of the pandemic.

Cameron did not give any details about the plots for the movies.

In July, Disney announced that there will be four movies taking place after the original.

“Avatar 2” is set to be released in December 2022, 13 years after the main film. “Avatar 3” is slated for December 2024. The fourth one supposedly debuts in 2026 and the fifth one is expected to hit theaters in 2028.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.