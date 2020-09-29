Advertisement

La. lawmakers expected to vote on how state will fund unemployment benefits Tuesday evening

(WAFB)
By Matt Houston and Nick Gremillion
Published: Sep. 29, 2020
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s lawmakers are expected to make an important vote at the state capitol Tuesday, Sept. 29 in how to provide unemployment benefits for the state’s jobless residents without raising taxes on businesses.

Legislatures are expected to vote Tuesday evening on how funds will be shifted into a savings account that the state uses to make unemployment payments.

Without the vote by lawmakers, that account would be empty by Oct. 6 because of the number of people who have been receiving weekly unemployment payments this year.

When that savings account gets this low, the State of Louisiana has to take out a loan from the federal government to make sure that jobless residents still get the money they need.

However, that move triggers an automatic tax hike on businesses to help pay that loan back and it cuts the maximum amount an unemployed person can get each week by about $30, to what would be the nation’s lowest rate for unemployment benefits.

So, Tuesday evening lawmakers are expected to move money from other places into the account so that none of that has to happen.

“Ensuring that people have the opportunity to gain employment and that businesses are not burdened with another tax on them. That’s something we’ll tackle right off the bat,” House Speaker Clay Schexnayder (R - Gonzales) told WAFB’s Matt Houston.

Lawmakers will likely finalize where the money to fund the state’s unemployment benefits will come from by Tuesday night. It’s possible some money earmarked for construction projects could be diverted to cover the unemployment payments.

The vote is not a permanent solution for the problem and the state will likely require help from Congress. WAFB’s Matt Houston reports almost every other state in the U.S. is dealing with a similar issue with funding for unemployment benefits.

