Leesville adds Neville as season opener

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Wampus Cats added the Neville Tigers as their Week 1 opponent on Tuesday. This comes just one day after Wampus Cat head coach announced that the team did not have a Week 1 opponent on Monday.

Leesville was originally scheduled to play the Washington-Marion Charging Indians but canceled the game due to the effects of Hurricane Laura on the Charging Indians.

The game will be this Friday night at 7:00 PM at Bill Ruple Stadium in Monroe, LA.

