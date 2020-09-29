Advertisement

Leesville adds Neville as season opener

The Leesville Wampus Cats added the Neville Tigers as their Week 1 opponent on Tuesday.
The Leesville Wampus Cats added the Neville Tigers as their Week 1 opponent on Tuesday.(KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 29, 2020
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Wampus Cats added the Neville Tigers as their Week 1 opponent on Tuesday. This comes just one day after Wampus Cat head coach announced that the team did not have a Week 1 opponent on Monday.

Leesville was originally scheduled to play the Washington-Marion Charging Indians but canceled the game due to the effects of Hurricane Laura on the Charging Indians.

The game will be this Friday night at 7:00 PM at Bill Ruple Stadium in Monroe, LA.

