Local man survives COVID-19 after 31 days on a ventilator

NEW LLANO, La. (KALB) - This past July, a family of four received news that would rock their world and leave one them fighting for their life.

“Oh my God,” Shayla Woods said. “I was terrified.”

Woods received news that her boyfriend, Lasheen West, tested positive for COVID-19, and his condition began to take a turn for the worst.

“I am a woman of God,” Woods said. “I believe in God, but for a minute there, I had lost my faith.”

West found himself in the ICU on a ventilator for 31 days, not knowing whether he would survive.

“I don’t remember anything,” West said. “Until I woke up from a comma, but anything before that, I don’t remember anything.”

Emergency surgery turned into West’s last lifeline.

“They said when they cut him open, his oxygen level would bottom out, and he would die on the table,” Woods explained. “But he didn’t die. God kept him here.”

After a long two months, West finally came home on Sept. 15.

“Just don’t take life for granted,” West said. “Spend more time with my kids, and don’t take things so lightly, as I did before with the COVID.”

