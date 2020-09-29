Advertisement

Local mother urges parents to invest in a nanny cam

By Corey Howard
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - Ashley Hale will cherish priceless moments with her eight-month-old daughter, but it’s the time when she’s not around that she fears the most.

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare,” Hale began to explain. “She sat on her. She suffocated her. She did everything that would break your heart to see.”

Hale describes the footage she found on a nanny cam she purchased right after hiring a babysitter. Hale says, when she and her husband got home, they notice their daughter Ember crying.

“Our daughter was screaming, and the babysitter said, ‘she’s just hungry,’” Hale continued explaining. “I rolled back 15 minutes, and within two minutes of watching that footage, I immediately called the police.”

According to Hale, it took 3 days for the police to arrest the babysitter, but the babysitter is a minor.

“Because she’s a juvenile, that means her recorded will be sealed,” Hale explained.

Therefore, the footage of the babysitter can not be put out to the public. However, Hale calls the nanny cam a vital investment.

“You can take all the precautions and check off all of the boxes and still something can happen to your child,” Hale said. “A nanny cam is just the extra step to ensure the safety of your children.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dry Prong mom urges parents to buy a nanny cam

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
A local mother wants to stress the importance of investing a nanny cam and using caution when allowing someone to watch your children.

News

Congressman Johnson talks Trump taxes, Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Congressman Mike Johnson about the N.Y. Times article on Trump's taxes and his Supreme Court pick of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

State

Natchitoches informs customers of reinstating disconnects and building reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Perot-Wenninger
The City of Natchitoches would like to inform the public beginning on Friday, November 6th, the Utility Service Center will resume their normal process for disconnects.

News

State Rep. Gabe Firment talks upcoming special session

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with State Rep. Gabe Firment about Suddenlink, storm recovery, and other topics of discussion for today's special session in Baton Rouge.

Latest News

News

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation provides $25,000 in grant funding to support development of CLEDA’s new outdoor recreation initiative

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Clinton
CLEDA announced today that the economic development organization’s newest initiative got a jump start after receiving a New Horizons Grant from The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.

State

Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana announces appointment of elders council, programs to benefit senior tribal members

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Doubleday
The Tribal Council of the Tunica-Biloxi Indian Tribe has recently announced the appointment of 10 members to its Elders Council.

News

Rotolo's Craft and Crust opens in Alexandria

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
There is a new restaurant serving up pizza and drinks in Cenla.

News

State Rep. Johnson talks special session, Suddenlink

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
State Rep. Mike Johnson previews what he expects from today's special session in Baton Rouge.

News

Sentry Grill in downtown Alexandria opens back up after being closed for six months

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Sentry Grill in Alexandria opens up the day that state legislators are meeting to discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on small businesses.

News

Sentry Grill opens back up in Alexandria

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Sentry Grill in Alexandria opens up the day that state legislators are meeting to discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on small businesses.