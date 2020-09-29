Advertisement

Louisiana Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

Sheriff Jordan and his wife are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19. (Source: Louisiana Sheriff Association)
Sheriff Jordan and his wife are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19. (Source: Louisiana Sheriff Association)((Source: Louisiana Sheriff Association))
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Louisiana Sheriff has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan and his wife are both fighting the virus. We’re told the Sheriff is hospitalized on a ventilator.

According to Winnfield Mayor, George Moss, before testing positive, Sheriff Jordan had been working tirelessly in the community following the destruction from hurricane Laura.

“He’s a great leader, great sheriff,” Mayor Moss said. “He’s been a calming force and a good source of leadership.”

Hurricane Laura knocked out power for much of Winn Parish and caused widespread damage. Sheriff Jordan helped coordinate much of the parish’s recovery efforts.

“Our thoughts and prayers go with his family and may they be strong during this time," he said. “The whole community and the whole parish is with him."

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) reacts to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|

News

Natchitoches Young Professionals First NYPGA Golf Tournament set for October 10

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce
The Natchitoches Young Professionals are hosting the inaugural NYPGA 2020 Golf Tournament

News

LUNCH KIDS 9/29/20

Updated: 1 hour ago
LUNCH KIDS 9/29/20

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tyler shows us that our Tuesday forecast begins our beautiful and dry stretch of weather!

Latest News

News

Special session underway in Baton Rouge

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Another special session of the Louisiana legislature is underway. Lawmakers will consider more than 70 items over the next 30 days. There are some major concerns - like the state unemployment fund and a possibly growing rift between the governor and Republican leaders over the extent of his coronavirus mitigation orders.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 12 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Dry Prong mom urges parents to buy a nanny cam

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
A local mother wants to stress the importance of investing a nanny cam and using caution when allowing someone to watch your children.

News

Local mother urges parents to invest in a nanny cam

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare,” Ashley Hale began to explain. “She sat on her. She suffocated her. She did everything that would break your heart to see.”

News

Congressman Johnson talks Trump taxes, Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Congressman Mike Johnson about the N.Y. Times article on Trump's taxes and his Supreme Court pick of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

State

Natchitoches informs customers of reinstating disconnects and building reopening

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Hannah Perot-Wenninger
The City of Natchitoches would like to inform the public beginning on Friday, November 6th, the Utility Service Center will resume their normal process for disconnects.