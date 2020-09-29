Louisiana Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Louisiana Sheriff has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan and his wife are both fighting the virus. We’re told the Sheriff is hospitalized on a ventilator.

According to Winnfield Mayor, George Moss, before testing positive, Sheriff Jordan had been working tirelessly in the community following the destruction from hurricane Laura.

“He’s a great leader, great sheriff,” Mayor Moss said. “He’s been a calming force and a good source of leadership.”

Hurricane Laura knocked out power for much of Winn Parish and caused widespread damage. Sheriff Jordan helped coordinate much of the parish’s recovery efforts.

“Our thoughts and prayers go with his family and may they be strong during this time," he said. “The whole community and the whole parish is with him."

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.