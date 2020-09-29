Advertisement

Main Street Recovery Program in Louisiana stops accepting new applications after exhausting funding

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Treasurer John Schroder announced Tuesday, Sept. 29 that the Main Street Recovery Program has stopped accepting new applications now that the program has used all available funding.

Schroder says as of Sept. 28, small businesses were awarded $80 million. Schroder says based on the current number of pending applications and award money not yet given out, the program can no longer take new applications. The program will continue to process pending applications and award grants until the remaining funding is used up.

Business owners who submitted an application but have not yet gotten a grant award or a denial notification should continue to check the status of their application.

“The Main Street Recovery Program proved to be incredibly successful at helping small businesses survive during the pandemic. I just wish we had more funding because it’s hard to turn businesses away,” said Schroder. “We’ll continue to process existing applications and make grant awards. The program is far from completed. We just can’t accommodate additional applications.”

