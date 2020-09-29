Natchitoches Young Professionals First NYPGA Golf Tournament set for October 10

The following information has been provided by the Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce:

NATCHITOCHES, La. (Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce) - The Natchitoches Young Professionals are hosting the inaugural NYPGA 2020 Golf Tournament at Northwestern Hills Golf Course on October 10, 2020, at 8:00 a.m.

The golf tournament is a four-man scramble, with an entry fee of $50 per person. Each entry fee includes the green fee, a golf cart, and beer. Thanks to the tournament’s generous sponsors, there is a grand prize for the winning team of $500, a large flat-screen TV for a closest to the pin prize, and a 2020 Buick Encore GX for a hole in one prize. Register your team now at Natchitocheschamber.com/nypga or message on Facebook at Natchitoches Young Professionals.

“We hope to see professionals of all ages enjoying this new NYP event,” says NYP Chair and Chamber Event Coordinator Maggie Matuschka. “It’s exciting to be able to offer a new event in a year where we haven’t been able to have many events.”

The Natchitoches Young Professionals, an initiative of the Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce, is dedicated to developing and engaging the current and future business leaders of the Natchitoches Area. This young professional organization offers professional development opportunities and networking events for professionals between the ages of 21-40 in the Natchitoches area. The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to making the Natchitoches area a thriving business community by promoting commerce, strengthening people, and improving lives.

