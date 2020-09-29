Advertisement

NPSO: Missing Harris County, Texas man involved in single-vehicle crash near Clarence

A missing Texas man was involved in a crash in Natchitoches Parish.
A missing Texas man was involved in a crash in Natchitoches Parish.(NPSO)
By NPSO
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office:

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (NPSO) - An elderly man reported missing to the Harris County, Texas Sheriff’s Office late Monday night suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash on US-71 south of Clarence on Tuesday, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Division and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to a NATCOM 911 Center report of a single-vehicle crash involving injuries on US-71 south of Clarence, La.

Deputies say an 87-year-old Centerville, Texas man operating a 2020 Ford Ranger was traveling southbound on US-71 south of Clarence when he apparently left the roadway on the left side traveling through a ditch crossing a culvert then striking a tree coming to a rest.

The victim was transported from the scene by EMS to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the crash investigation, NATCOM 911 operators learned the man had been reported missing by family members to Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies on September 28, 2020, at approximately 11:00 p.m.

Family members have been contacted and en route to Natchitoches.

At this time, the name of the elderly man is not being released. NPSO Deputies worked the crash.

