REPORT: Dean of LSU’s Manship School of Journalism dies

Martin Johnson, dean of the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication, has died, according to a report from the university's student-run news organization Tiger-TV.
Martin Johnson, dean of the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication, has died, according to a report from the university's student-run news organization Tiger-TV.(LSU/WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Martin Johnson, the dean of LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication has died, according to the school’s student-run news outlet Tiger TV.

“There is so much to say, but words escape me right now. I’ll just say this: He was an incredible person, father, and a friend and confidant to so many of us. This is a loss that we will feel forever,” Mass Communication Associate Dean Josh Grimm said in an email to faculty.

Johnson graduated from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 1991 and later earned his Ph.D in political science from Rice University. Before joining the LSU faculty in 2018, Johnson was a department chair and professor at the University of California - Riverside.

LSU did not immediately respond to WAFB’s request for a statement on Johnson’s death.

