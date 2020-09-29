Sabine Parish woman goes missing

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Taylor Nichole Nichols was last seen Sept. 18 at a Walmart store in the Sabine Parish town of Many, according to her family.

“She’s never stayed disconnected for this long,” her sister Payton Nichols said.

Deputies found Taylor’s car at a towing facility but found none of her personal belongings in the vehicle, the law officers told KSLA News 12.

Payton said this is not the first time her older sister has disappeared for days at a time. However, she added, this is the first time that Taylor has not reached out to her family in more than a week.

“She has a history of drug abuse in the past. She may have relapsed.”

Payton said her family is hoping for the best but is worried about the worst.

“I think that’s what worries us the most, that either she’s dead or the situation’s not good.”

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that Taylor last was seen Sept. 15. The 27-year-old stands 5′6″ tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has blonde hair and green eyes. There are tattoos on her chest, left arm, and right leg.

Taylor, whose last known address is Nichols Lane off Big N Ranch Road in Robeline, was driving a beige 2004 Ford Expedition with black wheels that had Louisiana license plate 731EFO.

Deputies say they are investigating her disappearance and trying to determine whether she is in danger.

They urge anyone with any information about Taylor to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 256-9241 or send a message through the office’s Facebook page.

