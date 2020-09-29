Saints tests safety protocols on 750 people allowed inside the Superdome last Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saint Super Fan Leroy Mitchell, A.K.A. ‘Whistle Monsta,’ says he wants more than anything to be back in the dome on game day.

“When I walk in there, it’s about pride. It’s about showing them how New Orleans fans are,” says Mitchell.

He believes if fans would have been in the stands Sunday night, the outcome of the game could have been different. Adrienne Quinlan is also a Saints fan but doesn’t think fans help the team win.

“I don’t think that makes a difference. It shouldn’t make a difference,” says Quinlan.

Both though would love to see ‘Who Dats’ back in the Superdome but agree safety comes first.

“I think we need to take a step back and just remember that even though we have pandemic fatigue, it’s a pandemic,” says Mitchell.

“I love the Saints. I went to their first game in 1967 in Tulane Stadium, but I’m not going to risk my life and nobody else should go in the stadium and tailgate,” says Quinlan.

The next Saints home game will be October 12, a Monday night game. It’s possible we could hear from city leaders soon whether fans will be allowed inside for the game. Meanwhile, the Saints, city, and state leaders allowed 750 family members of the players, coaches, and staff inside the dome this past weekend to do what they called, safety tests.

Those protocols included health screenings, mobile ticketing, and social distancing.

“There were 750 people in there last night. Before that, it was zero, and I have to believe those are little steps. They may not be happening fast enough, but I’m feeling confident of the small steps. I’m happy folks were there,” says Mitchell.

On Saturday, LSU fans were able to cheer on LSU in Tiger Stadium, but with only 25 percent capacity.

It’s still unclear exactly how the game-day experience will be whenever Saints fans are allowed back in the Superdome, but ‘Who Dats’ say they’re willing to do whatever it takes to support their team and still be safe from COVID-19.

“I just think we all need to pull together and stay on the same page. Whether we’re going in there or whether we’re all outside, that’s what New Orleans is. That’s what this team is,” says Mitchell.

