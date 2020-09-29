Wampus Cat Football History

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Leesville High School holds a rich football tradition that goes back more than 100 years.

Chuck Owen, a State Representative for District 30, recently highly the school’s history. Owen dug into the archives and found information that goes back to the Wampus Cat’s (Leesville High) 1910 football team.

The information inspired Rep. Owen to write a book called Wampus Cat History.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.