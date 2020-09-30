Advertisement

‘A Voteless People is a Hopeless People’

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Epsilon Psi Lambda Chapter hosts political forums
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Sep. 29, 2020
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, Sept. 29, The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Epsilon Psi Lambda Chapter held the first of two political forums at Second Union Baptist Church.

Their theme is ‘A Voteless People is a Hopeless People.’ Chairman Jeff Franklin said it’s a national initiative of the fraternity. Several local and state candidates gathered at Second Union Baptist Church. Reverend Joseph Martin Jr., a fraternity member, was the moderator of the forum. Martin asked questions like how they would improve the city and/or district. Candidates responded with background information about themselves, and what they would do if elected. According to Franklin, it’s all about informing the community about candidates and their platforms so they can make the best decision based on the choices.

“This election is critical, and the message from our fraternity, we’ve done it for 113 years, so we want to make sure we want to encourage everyone to get out and vote,” Franklin said. He reminds everyone if you’re not registered to vote, you still have time to register.

Franklin said just to have the candidates present is special.

“We’ve got a great participation and although it’s not open to the public, they’re able to see it on Facebook.”

This Thursday, October 1 at True Vine Baptist Church, at 6 p.m., the fraternity is hosting another political forum for local, state, and federal politicians.

Martin said he feels great to host the forum and be a part of a fraternity that does this.

“We need to do everything within our power to energize our people to get out and vote,” Martin said. “That’s how their voices are known, through the polls, and through the voting process.”

He explained they will continue to work to get people to the polls, “I feel great! The church is just an extension of the community, and it’s just good to have this opportunity to allow folks to come in so we can hear what their candidates will be doing.”

Both members stressed the importance of informing the public on their right to vote and their candidates.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Epsilon Psi Lambda Chapter held the first of two political forums at Second Union Baptist Church.

