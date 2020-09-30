Alexandria City Council accepts bid to fix the lights at the Johnny Downs Soccer Complex

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to allow KDM Electric, LLC to fix the lights and the sidewalks at the Johnny Downs Soccer Complex.

The lights were destroyed after the EF-3 tornado hit Alexandria back in December of 2019.

The contractors will take the lights that still work at the Johnny Downs softball and baseball fields and place them at the soccer facility.

The baseball and softball fields are still expected to get new LED lights as part of the Johnny Downs Sports Complex Rejuvenation Project.

The contractors will re-bulb the lights which they said should last for another 10 to 15 years.

This project will cost $32,000 and will take 40 to 60 days to complete.

Once the project is complete, the teams and tournaments that utilize the Johnny Downs soccer fields will be able to play there again.

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said the rebuild of the Johnny Downs Sports Complex is important to the community by saying, “It’s a lot of ball fields and it has a direct economic impact on our community and we want to keep that going. It was going long before I got here, and we want to build on that. As soon as we can get it operational again, the better it’s going to be for us, for economic opportunity, and for the athletes who want to participate in recreation."

Mayor Hall said they are still negotiating with the insurance company regarding the price of damages to the Johnny Downs Sports Facility after the tornado.

He added that despite all the obstacles, Johnny Downs is on track to host the Dixie League World Series next July.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.