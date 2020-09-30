Buckeye to move Gaven Jones to quarterback

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - In our other Thursday night matchup, Buckeye travels to Tioga with the game coming down to two quarterbacks that are talented in their own way.

For Buckeye, Gaven Jones will be making the move from running back to the quarterback. Head coach Jonathan Landry said that he wanted to use Jones' talent in a new way and would allow him to put the ball in his best players' hands

“Every offseason we just try to add new wrinkles,” Landry said. “We go in to improve at least one aspect of our game. The passing game is always one that we try to stress in the offseason just so we can get better at that. This will help us feel like we will be successful.”

Buckeye and Tioga kick-off at 7:00 p.m. at Tioga.

