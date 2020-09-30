CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Foundation, City of Alexandria partner to build all-inclusive playground

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For the first time in Alexandria, special-needs children will have an accessible place to enjoy some outdoor fun in the park. CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Foundation and the City of Alexandria partnered to build an all-inclusive playground called the Coughlin-Saunders Inclusive Playground.

The Cabrini Foundation’s private donors funded the project, which is named after one of its largest supporters. It will feature swings and a special-needs playground structure with more options. There is also a swing set with other types of swings available to children with any and all abilities.

The organization said the playground honors families of the pediatric therapy center at the hospital.

“One of the reasons that we chose this location with the city is because it’s only one block from our pediatric therapy center. Meaning that on really nice days like today, the pediatric therapy patients will be able to come and have their therapy sessions here,” said Ashley Walker, Executive Director of Development for the CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Foundation. “We’re just so excited to have something happy in 2020. We’re hoping just to inspire and pass the torch. But it’s actually out in the community and what a great way for us to bring families together that are experiencing the same things, and to make these families feel included with any and everybody who wants to participate. I know I can’t wait to bring my kids.”

It’s set to open on Oct. 8 and is located on the corner of Masonic and Babe Ruth Drive.

