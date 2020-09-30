LSU leaders worried reopening of bars could lead to more COVID-19 cases among students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As bars inch closer to reopening in East Baton Rouge Parish, LSU leaders say they’re a little concerned.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 30, the school is reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases, 15 of them among students.

As more bars near campus may soon have the chance to welcome customers back inside, school leaders hope students act responsibly.

“We’d be lying if we didn’t say we were a little worried of course, but we believe in our students and our students are adults and they’re going to have to make a personal decision of whether they feel comfortable going to those facilities or not at this point. As the state eases restrictions and as these type of facilities become more available to a wider population, you know, this makes all the other protective measures even more important,” said Ashley Arceneaux, chief of staff for LSU.

The school is reportedly encouraging more students to get tested more regularly, but leaders say they’re still trying to figure out how much testing is appropriate.

