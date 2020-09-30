Advertisement

Miss. State vs. LSU was most-watched college football game of 2020 season so far, network says

Mississippi State wide receiver Osirus Mitchell (5) carries on a touchdown reception as he is pursued by LSU cornerback Eli Ricks (1) in the first half an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Mississippi State wide receiver Osirus Mitchell (5) carries on a touchdown reception as he is pursued by LSU cornerback Eli Ricks (1) in the first half an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020
NEW YORK (WAFB) - It was not the game LSU football fans wanted to see, but No. 6 LSU’s 34-44 loss to unranked Mississippi State in a reduced capacity Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26 was the most-watched game of the 2020 college football season on any network, according to CBS.

An average of 4.442 million viewers watched the game on CBS, which kicked off at 2:30 p.m. CDT. A peak of 6.066 million viewers watched the game from 6:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. CDT, the network says.

Mississippi State vs. No. 6 LSU was a 23% increase in viewership to the network’s comparable game in 2019. No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss on Sept. 28, 2019, which aired on CBS, averaged 3.607 million viewers.

The network also says live streaming coverage of the LSU season opener on its CBS All Access streaming platform “delivered double-digit year-over-year growth in unique devices, streams and watch time” compared to Alabama vs. Ole Miss in 2019.

On Sept. 27, LSU plummeted 14 spots in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 20. Mississippi State, which was unranked entering the season, vaulted ahead of LSU to No. 16.

LSU fans are likely happy Saturday’s loss to Mississippi State didn’t draw the number of viewers of the 2019 LSU vs. Alabama game, which was also a 2:30 p.m. CDT kickoff. CBS reported 16.636 million viewers watched No. 2 LSU defeated No. 1 Alabama 46-41 on Nov. 9, 2019.

No. 20 LSU will travel to Nashville, Tenn. to face Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. CDT Saturday, Oct. 3. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

CBS will air two more LSU football games during the 2020 college season. LSU vs. Auburn on Oct. 31 and Alabama vs. LSU on Nov. 14 will both air on WAFB-TV.

