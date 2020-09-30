Advertisement

Northwood gameplanning to slow down Bolton’s Welch

Bears beat Gators 52-0 in 2019
One of the biggest storylines for the game between the Northwood Gators and the Bolton Bears is how will the Gators stop Bolton quarterback Jadarius Welch.
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of the biggest storylines for the game between the Northwood Gators and the Bolton Bears is how will the Gators stop Bolton quarterback Jadarius Welch.

In 2019, Welch rushed for 1,163 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last season, Northwood had a hard time slowing down Bolton as they gave up 52 points. Both coaches talked about the matchup in Monday’s press conference.

“We were more run dominant last year because all I had was running backs,” Bolton head coach Mark Teague said. “We’ve done a good job at developing some kids to where we can help him (Welch) out some. I’m expecting him to be a lot more versatile from the passing aspect.”

“I think their quarterback is a good player,” Northwood head coach Justin Webb said. “He’s a competitor he’s going to be tough to handle. Defensively they play fast and hard. We’re going to have our work cut out for us to overcome it.”

Northwood and Bolton kick off on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. It’s also Bolton’s senior night.

