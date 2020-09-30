Opening during a pandemic

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Imagine you’re a new business owner, ready to open your restaurant to the community. Then one week after you’ve closed on your building, the governor announces a stay-at-home order. That’s what happened to Nogal Mexican Grill owners and business partners. Under the state’s previous coronavirus restrictions, restaurants couldn’t have people dine-in. This didn’t stop them from preparing their restaurant to serve Deville residents and other guests.

Now their doors are open. And, coincidentally, their journey began in another Mexican restaurant.

“It’s going to be a good journey,” co-owner Cintia Zaragoza said.

Her childhood dream has come true. “Ever since I graduated, I didn’t go to college I wanted to be a business owner,” Zaragoza said. Her family is in the restaurant business. “We tried as a family and we failed, but you know you always learn from your mistakes.”

But, six years ago she met her business partner Jennifer Byrd. “Any person who has ever leaped out and started a new business, a new restaurant, a new idea...that is very brave and is admirable,” Byrd said.

The pair met at another Mexican restaurant when Byrd’s husband decided he wanted to learn Spanish before going on a mission trip. Their waiter made a connection that sparked the future of Nogal Mexican Grill. “He gave our phone number to what turned out to be Cintia, and Cintia called, and she actually came over to the house, had dinner with us, met our family and she did a little Spanish lesson,” Byrd explained. The pair kept up with each other by social media.

“When someone starts a new Mexican restaurant...when they’re willing to take that risk on our community, a whole community is benefiting now. So, I appreciate them,” Byrd explained. She posted a flyer advertising a lease on Deville’s old general store. Zaragoza saw it. “She was actually a high school student when we first met, so to see her now as an adult and in this role running the restaurant is amazing,” Byrd recalled.

Zaragoza explained, “Never give up always, you know when there’s life there’s future, so even if you don’t have money, if you don’t have anything, if you’re feeling so down, I’ve been there. And it’s been a path, a hard one, but you know there are opportunities, Jennifer came to us.”

Even with the pandemic delays and challenges, Byrd and Zaragoza made the best of their situation. When it comes to their experience of opening during a pandemic, Byrd said, “It was really a roller coaster of emotions as we really thought, at any moment they could change their mind, back out. It’s really hard to start a new restaurant whenever you’re in a down economic time.”

From quarantining, securing supplies, and communicating through busy schedules, they’re ready to provide years of service. Byrd’s family played a huge role in Nogal’s opening.

From her husband, who is also a partner, to their children, it was a family affair.

“Our kids called it the quarantine project coming up here because every day we would say you know you want to go to the donut shop or you want to go to Nogal and they kind of got tired of it, but it got us out of the house. So really it was a good project to go do.”

Zaragoza’s advice to business owners: "You never know when you’re going to be down and when you’re going to be up so just be grateful for what you have. I’m just very grateful for how people are taking it and I just want to say thank you so much.

Nogal Mexican Grill looks forward to serving Deville and anyone else who visits. Soon a donut shop will be opening that’s connected to Nogal. The business is now hiring.

Byrd wanted to give her community another dining option. A place where people could meet and gather in a nice setting. Byrd said from her experience, she has a new respect for entrepreneurs.

“We were looking at the fact that they have a logo that they stamp on their to-go boxes and my daughter pointed it out the other day that it says ‘Nogal established in 2020.' Just all the emotions with that, just knowing that we overcame and not only survived this year but thrived in 2020. It is really something special,” Byrd said.

Nogal Mexican Grill is hiring. Byrd says she’s excited to create job opportunities for the Deville community. They’re open seven days a week.

