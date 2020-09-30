Several Fort Polk soldiers hospitalized after multi-vehicle accident

FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - Several soldiers training at Fort Polk have been hospitalized following a multi-vehicle accident that occurred there on Tuesday, September 29.

According to a Fort Polk spokesperson, the soldiers are from the 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, which completed the unit’s final day of training on Monday at the Joint Readiness Training Center’s live-fire complex.

Following a period of rest overnight, each element from the Brigade was conducting a wheeled convoy movement from Peason Ridge to North Fort Polk to begin the transition to redeployment operations.

Due to a high amount of dust, multiple tactical truck drivers lost visual contact with the vehicle to their front resulting in front fender to rear bumper collisions.

To ensure the safety of the soldiers, each involved with the incident were taken for medical evaluations, with multiple soldiers already released based on a health screening review, the spokesperson said.

She said several soldiers may be admitted overnight but of those, all are in stable condition.

