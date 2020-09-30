Advertisement

Walmart looks to airports as inspiration of new store layout

This July 2020 photo provided by Walmart shows the bright signage and Walmart logos from the parking lot outside the Walmart Supercenter in Springdale, Ark. Walmart is getting inspiration from the airport terminal as it revamps the layout and signage of its stores to speed up shopping and better cater to smartphone-armed customers.
By Associated Press and ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart is getting inspiration from the airport terminal as it revamps the layout and signage of its stores to speed up shopping and better cater to smartphone-armed customers.

The nation’s largest retailer said that the look, which includes signs with bold dimensional typeface spotlighting sections, is currently in one store.

It will be rolled out to 200 stores by early next year. It will add another 800 stores by early 2022.

Walmart says it was working on a new store layout a year ago. But the pandemic accelerated those efforts as customers are increasingly focused on contactless shopping amid safety concerns.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

