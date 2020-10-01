BREAKING: Peabody cancels first two football games of season due to COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Peabody Head Football Coach, Marvin Hall, has confirmed to KALB Sports that the Warhorses will have to cancel its first two games of the season due to a positive test result related to COVID-19.

“At this time, we are currently under quarantine due to us following the CDC guidelines set forth by the Rapides Parish school board,” head coach Marvin Hall said. “I cannot comment on the names or how many of the players who have shown symptoms.”

The Warhorses were scheduled to open their season Friday night at Northside.

“Unfortunately, we will not play our first two games,” Hall said. “We made the decision as of 8:30 Wednesday night.”

Peabody joins Bele Chasse and Lakeside in having to cancel games Wednesday as a result of coronavirus issues.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.