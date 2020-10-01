Advertisement

BREAKING: Peabody cancels first two football games of season due to COVID-19

Peabody Head Football Coach, Marvin Hall, has confirmed to KALB Sports that the Warhorses will have to cancel its first two games of the season due to a positive test result related to COVID-19.
Peabody Head Football Coach, Marvin Hall, has confirmed to KALB Sports that the Warhorses will have to cancel its first two games of the season due to a positive test result related to COVID-19.(KALB Sports)
By Nicole Hutchison and Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Peabody Head Football Coach, Marvin Hall, has confirmed to KALB Sports that the Warhorses will have to cancel its first two games of the season due to a positive test result related to COVID-19.

“At this time, we are currently under quarantine due to us following the CDC guidelines set forth by the Rapides Parish school board,” head coach Marvin Hall said. “I cannot comment on the names or how many of the players who have shown symptoms.”

The Warhorses were scheduled to open their season Friday night at Northside.

“Unfortunately, we will not play our first two games,” Hall said. “We made the decision as of 8:30 Wednesday night.”

Peabody joins Bele Chasse and Lakeside in having to cancel games Wednesday as a result of coronavirus issues.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Williams: “Not as far along as we have been, but they’re working hard”

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
It’s that time of year to put what you have on the roster to the test, and that’s what the Montgomery Tigers plan to do Friday night against Lakeview.

Sports

LHSAA: 2020 full high school football season schedule

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison and Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Check out the full 2020 high school football schedule!

Sports

Williams: “Not as far along as we have been, but they’re working hard”

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

LHSAA: 2020 full high school football season schedule

Updated: 18 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Peabody expecting to take care of business against Northside

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
In 2019, the Peabody Warhorses lacked one thing, and that was experience.

Sports

Peabody expecting to take care of business against Northside

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

LSU ‘should’ have Derek Stingley Jr. against Vanderbilt, as preps continue

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

LSU ‘should’ have Derek Stingley Jr. against Vanderbilt, as preps continue

Updated: 19 hours ago
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday, September 30, during a teleconference that All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. “should” play against Vanderbilt.

Sports

Miss. State vs. LSU was most-watched college football game of 2020 season so far, network says

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT
It was not the game LSU football fans wanted to see, but No. 6 LSU’s 34-44 loss to unranked Mississippi State in a reduced capacity Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26 was the most-watched game of the 2020 college football season on any network, according to CBS.

Sports

LSU defense looks to minimize mistakes against Vandy

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT
After being shocked by Mississippi State in the season opener and then getting drop-kicked in the national rankings, the LSU Tigers are now moving on to game two of this strange college football season and an overall bizarre 2020.