Cleco announces Power of a Promise Scholarship at CLTCC

PINEVILLE, La. (CLECO) - Cleco announced on Thursday applications are being accepted for its new Power of a Promise Scholarship which includes full tuition, books, a stipend for incidentals and a paid internship at the company’s Brame Energy Center near Boyce, La.

The Power of a Promise Scholarship is part of Cleco’s $1.0 million commitment to Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC), which was announced last year, to help fund training, curriculum development and scholarships.

It’s designed to help economically disadvantaged, female and minority students who plan to attend CLTCC in Alexandria.

“While Cleco has funded and continues to fund different types of scholarships to help students from all backgrounds, this scholarship is part of our commitment to build a diverse workforce and create an inclusive work environment,” said Normanique Preston, chief human resources and diversity officer. “A percentage of our donation will be used to award diversity scholarships to minority students which will create educational opportunities for women and other under-represented populations whose total household income is at or below the poverty level, provide hands-on training for successful entry into the workforce and provide a path to rewarding careers with competitive salaries.”

For the 2021-2022 academic year, scholarships will be awarded to two economically disadvantaged, female or minority high school students classified as a junior or senior who plan to attend CLTCC’s Alexandria Campus and pursue a diploma in industrial manufacturing technology.

“We are grateful to Cleco for this partnership and their support of our mission to provide the best in academic services, cutting-edge workforce development training and qualified skilled graduates for business and industry,” said Jimmy Sawtelle, chancellor of CLTCC. “Cleco’s diversity scholarship program for female and minority students is unique because the selected students will be funded for their tuition and books, as well as gain valuable work experience through a paid internship, which can be a stepping-stone to a new career.”

The application is available on the cltcc.edu website, and applications will be accepted Oct. 1, 2020, through Jan. 31, 2021. Applicants can hand deliver, mail or email their application to CLTCC’s Alexandria Campus. Cleco is unable to accept applications. Scholarship recipients will be announced in April 2021.

Where to submit a Cleco Power of Promise Scholarship application:

In-Person or By Mail: CLTCC Alexandria Campus, 516 Murray Street, Alexandria, La. 71301

By Email: powerofapromise@cltcc.edu

Eligibility requirements for a Cleco Power of Promise scholarship:

Resident within a 50-mile radius of the CLTCC Alexandria Campus.

Admitted to CLTCC’s Alexandria campus (admission application must be on file with CLTCC, and you must be admitted prior to receiving funds).

Interested in pursuing a Career & Technical Education in the Industrial Manufacturing Technology Program.

Female and minority students (i.e., African American/Black, Hispanic American, Asian American or Native American) whose total household income is at or below the poverty level for the State of Louisiana.

Eligible to work in United States (an active work visa is acceptable).

Classified as a high school junior or senior in the State of Louisiana during the scholarship application year.

On track to earn a high school diploma with a minimum 2.7 GPA and provide transcript and/or proof of diploma.

Have a combination of attributes: High academic performance, financial need, personal accomplishments, ACT WorkKeys, extracurricular activities, awards and recognition, community service, work history, desire to seek a Career & Technical Education from CLTCC and acceptance into the Industrial Manufacturing Technology Program.

To learn more about Cleco in the community, visit www.cleco.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clecopower.

