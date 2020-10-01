Drive-thru flu shot locations in Cenla
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB/LDH) - The Louisiana Department of Health has provided a list of 2020 drive-thru flu shot locations:
- Alexandria/Pineville: October 16 at the Rapides Coliseum Exhibition Hall from 8am - 3pm. Contact Rane Constantino at 318-487-5282 or 318-487-5262
- Marksville: October 14 at the Avoyelles Parish Health Unit from 8am - 3pm. Contact Sonya Ryland at 318-253-4302
- Ferriday: October 16 at the Concordia Parish Health Unit from 8am - 3pm. Contact Mary Spann at 318-757-8632
- Bunkie: October 20 at the Bunkie Parish Health Unit from 8am - 3pm. Contact Sonya Ryland at 318-346-2586
- Jena: October 21 at the LaSalle Parish Health Unit from 8am - 3pm. Contact Angie Appleby at 318-992-4832
- Colfax: October 22 at the Grant Parish Health Unit from 8am - 3pm. Contact Rachel Russel at 318-627-3133
- Leesville: October 23 at the Vernon Parish Health Unit from 8am - 3pm. Contact Melissa Holt at 337-238-6410
- Winnfield: October 23 at the Winn Parish Health Unit from 8am - 3pm. Contact Fonda Chandler at 318-628-2148.
- Jonesville: October 28 at the National Guard Armory from 8am-3pm. Contact Angie Appleby at 318-339-8352
