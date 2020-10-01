Drive-thru flu shot locations in Cenla

(KALB/LDH) - The Louisiana Department of Health has provided a list of 2020 drive-thru flu shot locations:

Alexandria/Pineville: October 16 at the Rapides Coliseum Exhibition Hall from 8am - 3pm. Contact Rane Constantino at 318-487-5282 or 318-487-5262

Marksville: October 14 at the Avoyelles Parish Health Unit from 8am - 3pm. Contact Sonya Ryland at 318-253-4302

Ferriday: October 16 at the Concordia Parish Health Unit from 8am - 3pm. Contact Mary Spann at 318-757-8632

Bunkie: October 20 at the Bunkie Parish Health Unit from 8am - 3pm. Contact Sonya Ryland at 318-346-2586

Jena: October 21 at the LaSalle Parish Health Unit from 8am - 3pm. Contact Angie Appleby at 318-992-4832

Colfax: October 22 at the Grant Parish Health Unit from 8am - 3pm. Contact Rachel Russel at 318-627-3133

Leesville: October 23 at the Vernon Parish Health Unit from 8am - 3pm. Contact Melissa Holt at 337-238-6410

Winnfield: October 23 at the Winn Parish Health Unit from 8am - 3pm. Contact Fonda Chandler at 318-628-2148.