Dwayne Johnson reveals cast for TV comedy series

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced his new comedy show is officially in production.

“Young Rock” is set to premiere on NBC sometime in 2021.

The show follows the actor’s life from childhood to his college days of playing football at the University of Miami.

Johnson revealed that Adrian Groulx is set to play 10-year-old Dwayne. Bradley Constant has been tapped to play him as a 15-year-old. Uli Latukefu will play Johnson during his college years.

#YOUNGROCK Officially KICKIN’ OFF PRODUCTION! Ladies & gents, here’s the cast of our new NBC comedy, #YOUNGROCK. A...

Posted by Dwayne The Rock Johnson on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

